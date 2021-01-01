WHO approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products

Agencies

NEW YORK: The World Health Organization (WHO), a Geneva-based UN agency, has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for it to be distributed to countries in need.

It is the first vaccine to be added to the UN organization’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) Regulatory experts convened by WHO from around the world and its own teams reviewed the data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and found on Thursday that it met WHO’s must-have criteria for safety and efficacy – with its benefits offsetting any potential risks.

“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, said in a statement.

“But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere”.

The move opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine.

It also enables UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) to procure the vaccine for distribution to countries in need.

At the same time, WHO said it is encouraging more developers to come forward for review and assessment to satisfy the critical supply for all countries globally to stem the pandemic.

“WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards”, Dr. Simao said. The vaccine is also under policy review.