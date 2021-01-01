Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indian envoy summoned

| January 1, 2021
0

DNA

ISLAMABAD: A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to foreign office on Friday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control on 30th December 2020, resulting in serious injuries to one innocent civilian.

In a statement on Friday, the foreign office spokesperson said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kotkotera Sector of the LoC, 34 year old Muhammad Sarfaraz at Phalni Bazar, sustained serious injuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000000

FBR Narrowly Misses Six Month’s Tax Collection Target Again

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released the provisional revenue collection figuresRead More

0

Indian envoy summoned

DNA ISLAMABAD: A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to foreign office on Friday to registerRead More

  • PDM decides to resort to defiance mode

  • Ehsaas touched lives of half country’s population in 2020

  • Covid-19 claims 71 deaths, 2,463 new Coronavirus

  • Next phase of CPEC to include agricultural sector: PM Imran Khan

  • Opposition attacked institutions to save its corruption: Murad Saeed

  • Islamabad police celebrate its 40th Foundation Day

  • Bilawal felicitates PBC members

  • PM felicitates exporters for 18pc YoY growth this December

    • Comments are Closed