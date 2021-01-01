Indian envoy summoned

DNA

ISLAMABAD: A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to foreign office on Friday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control on 30th December 2020, resulting in serious injuries to one innocent civilian.

In a statement on Friday, the foreign office spokesperson said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kotkotera Sector of the LoC, 34 year old Muhammad Sarfaraz at Phalni Bazar, sustained serious injuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons.