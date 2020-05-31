Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Balochistan

| May 31, 2020
00

QUETTA, MAY 31 (DNA) – Another doctor died of coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, taking the death toll in the province to 47.

Dr Shah Wali had been working as a child specialist at the Mastung District Headquarters Hospital.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus last month and had been under treatment at the Bolan Medical Complex’s isolation ward.

Confirming the death of Dr Wali, Balochistan Health DG Saleem Abro paid him tribute for his services.

The virus has so far affected 4,193 people in the province, while 1,471 have recovered from it.=DNA

=========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari and model Sadaf Kanwal have tied the knot. Social networking sites wereRead More

0

Ogra directs petrol pumps to maintain minimum 20 days supplies

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31 (DNA) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has asked the HydrocarbonRead More

  • Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Balochistan

  • AJK President urges people to play role for alleviating human suffering

  • Rs3,000 fine for people not wearing masks in Islamabad

  • ‘All Sindh students from classes 1 to 11 being promoted’

  • PNCA organizes live session ‘Eid Gup Shup’

  • Pakistan’s soybean may move towards self-production with Chinese tech

  • IEP-RIC continues online lectures’ series in wake of COVID-19

  • UN discusses measures, taken by Uzbekistan to mitigate the effects of drying out of the Aral Sea

    • Comments are Closed