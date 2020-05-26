Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India  to return home

| May 26, 2020
images

 

Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown will return home via Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday, 27 May 2020.

These Pakistanis were stranded in different Indian States including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Delhi due to the extended lockdown and closure of Attari-Wagah border following the outbreak of coronavirus.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directions, for safe and smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side and the Foreign Office has been coordinating with other national authorities in Pakistan. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi also facilitated and coordinated logistics for transfer of these Pakistanis to Attari from more than twenty different Indian cities, amid the lockdown.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

663377_391043_pia-plane-crash-1_updates

ATC, approach tower controllers submit written reply to probe board

KARACHI, May 26 (DNA): The Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and approach tower controllers have submittedRead More

images

Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India  to return home

  — Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown will return homeRead More

  • Iranian Official in Kabul to Discuss Drowning of Afghan Migrants

  • Webinar on 69th Anniversary of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations

  • UN chief terms countering Islamophobia his ‘top priority’

  • China welcomes release of Taliban prisoners

  • Airbus technical team arrives in Pakistan to assist in Karachi air crash probe

  • Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Africa: FO

  • Plane crash: Turkish PM condoles with Imran Khan

  • Coronavirus death toll jumps to 1,167 in Pakistan with 56,349 infected cases

    • Comments are Closed