Iranian Official in Kabul to Discuss Drowning of Afghan Migrants

Kabul: (dna A probe team led by Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Mohsin Baharwand on Tuesday met with Haneef Atmar, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, and the two sides discussed issues around the investigation of the border incident, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. On May 22, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said that talks between Afghan border commissioners and Iran concerning last month’s alleged drowning of Afghan migrants by the Iranian border police ended without results on Friday.

“Mr. Mohsin Baharwand expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms,” said MoFA.

According to the statement, the Iranian delegation said that such an act was not acceptable to the people and government of Iran and that Iran is ready to investigate the case together with the Afghan probe team to maintain justice.

At the end of April, over 50 Afghan migrants were trying to cross the border when they were “tortured and drowned” by Iranian guards, according to eyewitnesses.

On May 8, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani tasked a 10-member team to probe reports of the drowning of dozens of Afghan migrants by Iranian border security forces earlier this week.

