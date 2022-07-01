Ammad, Sana wins PSF Junior Squash Circuit-II title

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Talented youngsters Muhammad Ammad from Pakistan Air Force and Sana Bhadur from Pakistan Army clinches the PSF Junior Squash Circuit No II title in their respective categories here at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Squash Legend and Vice President of Pakistan Squash federation Qamar Zaman graced the closing ceremony as chief guest who along with Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation Wing Commander Armghan Aziz distributed prizes and trophies to the players.

In Boys U-19 category final Muhammad Ammad from PAF shown their best skills and never allowed his opponent Anas Ali Shah from Punjab to comeback in the final match. Muhammad Ammad won the U-19 boys title with a game score of 11-4, 11-5 and 11-8.

In Girls U-19 category, talented Sana Bhadur from Pak Army won the title by beating Mehwish Ali from KP with a game score of 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 (3-1).

In Boys U-11 category, Mr Faizan Khan from Punjab won the title by beating Syed Muhammad Hussain from Punjab with a game score of 11-3, 11-2, 7-0 (Retd Hurt). In Boys U-13 category, Mr Ahmed Rayyan Khalil from PAF won the title by beating Mr Shahzaib, also from PAF with a game score of 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 (3-1).

In Boys U-17 category, Mr Abdullah Nawaz from PAF won the title by beating Mr Huraira Khan, also from PAF with a game score of 11-4, 11-9, 11-6. In Boys U-15 category, Mr Azan Ali from Pak Army won the title by beating Mr Umair Arif from KP with a game score of 2-11, 12-10, 11-8, 14-12 (3-1).

As part of Juniors’ Development Programme & Talent Hunt at grass root level, Pakistan Squash Federation organized five days long PSF Junior Squash Circuit No II as the number of participants for circuit-II significantly increased as this time 263 players participated from all over Pakistan. They included 99 players from Punjab, 121 from KP, 29 from Sindh and 14 from Balochistan.