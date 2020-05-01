Ambassador’s virtual meeting with France-based Pak journalists

MUBASHAR BHATTI

Paris 1st May 2020. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with France-based Pakistani journalists and apprised them of various steps taken to provide relief and assistance to Pakistani community members affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

He also informed the journalists about the policy of the Government of Pakistan regarding operation of special flights to bring back home stranded Pakistanis worldwide and transportation of dead bodies from abroad to Pakistan. As these two issues pertain to France also, he assured the community that the Embassy has taken them up with the concerned authorities for an early resolution.

The Ambassador urged the community to donate generously in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID 19 to help the Government of Pakistan in providing relief to the vulnerable segments of the society during the epidemic.

He called upon the Pakistan community in France to ra