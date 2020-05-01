Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ambassador’s virtual meeting with France-based Pak journalists

| May 1, 2020
Pic Ambassador of Pakistan to France virtul meeting with France based pakistnai journalist

 MUBASHAR BHATTI

 

Paris 1st May 2020. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with France-based Pakistani journalists and apprised them of various steps taken to provide relief and assistance to Pakistani community members affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

 

He also informed the journalists about the policy of the Government of Pakistan regarding operation of special flights to bring back home stranded Pakistanis worldwide and transportation of dead bodies from abroad to Pakistan. As these two issues pertain to France also, he assured the community that the Embassy has taken them up with the concerned authorities for an early resolution.

 

The Ambassador urged the community to donate generously in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID 19 to help the Government of Pakistan in providing relief to the vulnerable segments of the society during the epidemic.

 

He called upon the Pakistan community in France to ra

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Pic Ambassador of Pakistan to France virtul meeting with France based pakistnai journalist

Ambassador’s virtual meeting with France-based Pak journalists

 MUBASHAR BHATTI   Paris 1st May 2020. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ulRead More

IMG-20200501-WA0070

Pak, Uzbek medical experts share experiences

Video conference took place at the Uzbek embassy in Islamabad, thus achieving yet another importantRead More

  • Chinese Ambassador calls on Khusro Bukhtiar

  • Steps taken for protection and wellbeing of Kazakh people

  • UAE sends medical, food aid to Pakistan

  • Kazakh President thanks Pak govt for support

  • Japanese envoy recognises Pak army soldiers sacrifices

  • Japanese envoy grieved over death of Dr. Javed

  • More Canadians fly back this week: Envoy

  • Australian envoy wishes Ramadan Mubarak

    • Comments are Closed