Ambassador Walid Abu Ali visits University of Malaysia

DNA

KUALUMPUR: Ambassador of the State of Palestine visits the University of Malaysia for Computer Science and Engineering ′′ UNIMY ′′

The ambassador of the State of Palestine to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali, accompanied by Advisor First Mohamed Abu Dakah, University of Malaysia for Computer Science and Engineering ′′ UNIMY ′′ on Tuesday, 12-1-2021 He was in the reception of his happiness and his accompanying delegation, Dr. Mohamed Razli bin Mahmoud, and the Vice-Rector, Dr. Zul Qarnin Qadh, and the visit discussed academic cooperation and scientific communication between the Palestinian university and universities, and ways to expand the prospects for cooperation between them.

Dr. Rector of the University presented to His Excellency the Palestinian Ambassador an overview of the initial campus of the university, its facilities, its faculties, centers and specialties.

For his part, he conveyed the greetings of the Palestinian Minister of Higher Education Dr. Mahmoud Abu Moyes, to the president and its board of directors, the ambassador thanked and appreciated the university’s administration for providing scholarships to a number of Palestinian students. The ambassador sent a message to scholarship students at the university to use this precious opportunity for distinguished scientific achievement.

His Excellency the Ambassador concluded his visit by delivering the letter of recognition of the Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education to the University and including it on the list of Malaysian universities recognized in the Ministry.