Ambassador Rabei briefs Pak dignitaries about latest Palestine situation

| August 27, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rubai, met at the embassy headquarters in two separate meetings with a member of the Pakistani Senate, Senator Satarah Ayaz of the National Awami Party, and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Tahir Ashrafi, where they expressed their full solidarity with Palestine and affirmed.

 

On the historical position of Pakistan in support of Palestine at the regional and international levels, and their support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

 

The Ambassador presented them with a picture of the latest developments in Palestine, the repercussions of the deal of the century, the Israeli annexation plans for more of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the tripartite agreement between the UAE, Israel and the United States of America.

 

They asked the ambassador to convey their greetings and the greetings of the Pakistani people to the President Mahmoud Abbas and the brotherly Palestinian people.

