Ambassador of Japan welcomes Afghanistan peace negotiations

| September 12, 2020
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 12 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, welcomed the commencement of the Afghanistan peace negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban. The opening ceremony held in Doha, Qatar on September 12 was virtually attended by H.E. SUZUKI Keisuke, Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

In his speech, State Minister SUZUKI said that Japan strongly hopes that the negotiations would make a steady progress to put an end to the prolonged conflict, fulfilling the aspiration of the people of Afghanistan.

Ambassador MATSUDA commended Pakistan’s contributions to the Afghan peace process including facilitating the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and reaffirmed that the Government of Japan strongly hopes that the above mentioned negotiations will make a steady and constructive progress in order to realize an Afghan-led durable and comprehensive peace in the region.

He reiterated that the Government of Japan will continue to actively contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with the international community and is looking forward to working closely with Pakistan. DNA

