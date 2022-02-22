Ambassador invites businessmen to explore opportunities in Nepal

Ambassador Tapas further highlighted Nepal and Sindh have spiritual connections that a pilgrimage site in Sukkur was established by a monk from Nepal

SUKKAR: Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari visited Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interacted with Mr. Aamir Ali Khan Ghouri, President and the members of the Chamber at their office. During the interactions, the Ambassador highlighted Nepal-Pakistan bilateral relations and economic prospects between our two friendly neighboring countries.

He invited them to visit to Nepal to explore business opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations. The ambassador also invited them for business, for tourism with their family and friends that Nepal is a center of cultural and mountain tourism and it has an excellent hospitality industry in South Asia region.

Ambassador Tapas further highlighted Nepal and Sindh have spiritual connections that a pilgrimage site in Sukkur was established by a monk from Nepal. During the programme, Mr. Ghouri and other members presented the business activities in Sukkur region. They assured that the Chamber will visit to Nepal and take a stock on business opportunity in Nepal. The President also introduced Pakistani business persons of Sukkur region who are doing business with Nepal during the programme.

The Chamber is one of the oldest Chamber of Pakistan established in 1962. Sukkur region is famous for agricultural products, dry fruits, spices and related industry.