Amb.Stefano NATO’s new senior civilian rep  in Afghanistan  

ANSAR M BHATTI

BRUSSELS/ISLAMABAD: The Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg has appointed senior diplomat and former Italian ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo as Senior Civilian Representative of NATO in Afghanistan.

In a communication addressed to Ambassador Stefano the NATO Secretary General said that he was glad to appoint you as the senior civilian representative of the Organisation in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Pontecorvo will take up his new position from June 1, 2020. He brings with him a long standing experience in the field of diplomacy including on Afghanistan and the broad regional context.

‘ I look forward to working closely with him at this critical juncture for Afghanistan’s future where all actors need to come together in the interest of peace and to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Secretary General also thanked the Italian government for strengthening the peace and security measures in Afghanistan so that they can achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He said Italy was a framework nation in their resolute support mission contributing brace and highly skilled forces and country’s economic development.

NATO allies and partners remain committed to Afghanistan’s long term security which is important for own security, he added.

The Secretary General also thanked the services of the outgoing senior representative Sir Kay for his outstanding services to the cause of peace and security in Afghanistan.