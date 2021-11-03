AIR TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS GO

ISLAMABAD, NOV 3 /DNA/ – NCOC meeting was held today

• Owing to mass vaccination undertaken by various countries, a downward trend has been witnessed in all COVID indicators across the globe.

• After enforcement of obligatory vaccination for inbound travel in Pakistan with effect from 1 October 21, COVID related travel policy and health / testing protocols have been revised.

• Inbound Air Traffic will operate at full quantum with effect from 10 November 2021.

*Inbound Travel Policy*

• Following countries on the basis of High Positivity, High Daily COVIDCases / Deaths and Low Vaccination Rate, have been placed in ‘Category C’:- (1) Armenia(2) Bulgaria(3) Costa Rica(4) Iraq(5) Mexicob. High-Risk Countries.(6) Mongolia(7) Slovenia(8) Thailand(9) Trinidad & Tobago (10) UkraineIn wake of high disease indicators, following countries have been placed in high-risk for continuous monitoring, however, no travel restriction has been imposed: -(1) Russia (2) Iran(3) Ethiopia(4) Germany (5) Philippines (6) Afghanistanc. Cat ‘B’ List.Cat ‘B’ with no inbound travel restrictions.

•All countries (including high-risk countries) less Cat ‘C’ are placed in Cat ‘B’ with no inbound travel restrictions. • Health / Testing protocols for Inbound Air Travel for implementation with effect from 5 November 2021, are as under: -100% vaccination for all inbound pax.

• All pax of 06 years age and above (locals / foreigners) should be in possession ofnegative PCR test report (max 72 hours old) before boarding.

• 100% RAT on arrival at airport for all inbound pax has been abolished less pax travelling via direct flight from Cat ‘C’ and high-risk countries. Selective flights /symptomatic passangers from Cat B countries will also undergo RAT.

• Testing protocols are also applicable for all inbound border terminals less Afghanistan.

• Afghani Inbound pedestrians can travel to Pakistan through Border Terminals without vaccination certificate / PCR. However, they will undergo stringent testing / quarantine protocols as already emplaced.