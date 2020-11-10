Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIOU uploads tutors lists on website

| November 10, 2020
50

Tutors’ appointment process for rest of the academic programs would be completed by the end of this month

Islamabad, Nov 10 (DNA). AIOU has finalized the tutors’ appointments for the millions of students enrolled in the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and FA. In order to provide timely information to the students about their concerned tutors, the same lists have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Students are, also, being informed about their tutors through SMS.  Upon the directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, the tutors’ appointment process for rest of the academic programs has been further expedited and would be completed by the end of this month.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

51

IBCC provides one window facilitation for attestation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 (DNA) – Over the special direction of Federal Minister for Federal EducationRead More

DNA 10-7

CGSS to work closely with Women Association of Uzbekistan in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 (DNA) – Lt Col Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd), Executive Director, Center forRead More

  • SBP initiatives encouraging but implementation not up to the mark: PIAF Chief

  • Pak-China moot hails China’s poverty alleviation strategy as model for Pakistan

  • CGSS, Egypt ambassador discuss ways to enhance educational exchange programs

  • AIOU uploads tutors lists on website

  • ISI, Rangers officials involved in Karachi incident removed

  • ISI, Rangers officials involved in Karachi incident removed

  • CIIE reaffirms China’s commitment to open its borders to outside World

  • Chinese anti-counterfeiting technology helps Pakistan combat illicit trade

    • Comments are Closed