AIOU uploads tutors lists on website

Tutors’ appointment process for rest of the academic programs would be completed by the end of this month

Islamabad, Nov 10 (DNA). AIOU has finalized the tutors’ appointments for the millions of students enrolled in the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and FA. In order to provide timely information to the students about their concerned tutors, the same lists have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Students are, also, being informed about their tutors through SMS. Upon the directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, the tutors’ appointment process for rest of the academic programs has been further expedited and would be completed by the end of this month.