CGSS, Egypt ambassador discuss ways to enhance educational exchange programs

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 (DNA) – CGSS Management under the leadership of Lt Col Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd), Executive Director, CGSS met Tarek Dahroug, Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan accompanied by Dr. Amir Nasr Eldin, First Secretary, Embassy of Egypt, Islamabad, Mr. Ahmed Yousry and Second Secretary, Embassy of Egypt, Islamabad.

During the detailed meeting, it was decided that CGSS will collaborate with Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt in mutual areas of interest including academic exchange programs and joint research activities. It was also discussed that CGSS will work with other universities in Egypt.

Furthermore, both parties agreed to collaboratively work for the enhancement of bilateral relations and people to people contact between both the countries. Both parties also agreed to work for business exploration opportunities to strengthen economic ties between Egypt and Pakistan.

Various projects of mutual interests were also discussed and it was decided that CGSS will actively engage in activities with different institutions in Egypt.

The meeting was also attended by:

Major Gohar Zia (Retd), Member Board of Experts, CGSS

Mr. Tariq Khattak, Member Board of Experts, CGSS

Mr. Tariq Qureshi, Member Board of Experts, CGSS

Ms. Palwasha Nawaz, Project Executive, CGSS

Ms. MinahilShawal Afridi, Research Executive, CGSS

Mr. Asad Ur Rehman, IT Executive, CGSS.=DNA

