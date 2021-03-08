Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AIOU provides course books online

| March 8, 2021
ISLAMABAD, MAR 08 (DNA) – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is shifting its academic operations from manual to automation and digitalization, which will not only help in provision of timely educational services but also ensure transparency and quality in academic operations.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, AIOU is providing electronic books to its millions of students enrolled in various post-graduate programs in accordance to its digitalization policy.

Traditional system of mailing of books in paperback is gradually replaced with the online availability of books on the university website (www.aiou.edu,pk),m said Director Admissions of the University.

He added, “this initiative is, also, significantly enabling in eliminating complaints of either non availability or delayed mailing of books. Students are, therefore, instructed not to waste their precious time in waiting for mailing of books; rather they should download PDF course books from the university website and utilize them in writing assignments and preparing for their examinations in time”. = DNA

