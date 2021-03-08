Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ambassador Khalilzad stresses need to accelerate progress towards peace in Afghanistan

| March 8, 2021
DNA

Islamabad, March 8 – U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on March 8.  In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civilian officials, Ambassador Khalilzad stressed the need to accelerate progress towards a just and durable peace in Afghanistan.

In his discussions, Ambassador Khalilzad emphasized Pakistan’s continued important role in the peace process, especially to help Afghans achieve a political settlement and comprehensive ceasefire.  He affirmed that the United States will continue to consult closely with our allies, partners, and countries in the region regarding how we can collectively support the peace process.

