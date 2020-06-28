Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows PG continuing students to deposit fee till June 30
DNA
ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its Post-Graduate continuing students to deposit fee for admissions in their respective programs for semester Spring 2020 till June 30.
The Post-Graduate programs for which the facility was provided include: BA, BS (ODL), B.Ed, M.Ed, M.A, MSc and Post-Graduate diploma.
The date was extended on the demand received from the students through various email messages, as well as keeping in view the current crisis of COVID-19, said Director Admissions.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum hoped that the students will avail the opportunity of depositing the fee before the expiry date in order to continue their future study uninterrupted.
Related News
KP Assembly speaker tested COVID-19 negative
DNA PESHAWAR, Jun 28 : After having being tested COVID-19 positive twice, the Speaker KhyberRead More
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows PG continuing students to deposit fee till June 30
DNA ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its Post-Graduate continuing studentsRead More
Comments are Closed