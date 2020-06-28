Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows PG continuing students to deposit fee till June 30

| June 28, 2020
2

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its Post-Graduate continuing students to deposit fee for admissions in their respective programs for semester Spring 2020 till June 30.

The Post-Graduate programs for which the facility was provided include: BA, BS (ODL), B.Ed, M.Ed, M.A, MSc and Post-Graduate diploma.

The date was extended on the demand received from the students through various email messages, as well as keeping in view the current crisis of COVID-19, said Director Admissions.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum hoped that the students will avail the opportunity of depositing the fee before the expiry date in order to continue their future study uninterrupted.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (5)

KP Assembly speaker tested COVID-19 negative

DNA PESHAWAR, Jun 28 : After having being tested COVID-19 positive twice, the Speaker KhyberRead More

2

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) allows PG continuing students to deposit fee till June 30

DNA ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allowed its Post-Graduate continuing studentsRead More

  • PM Imran Khan invites allies for dinner tonight, to discuss approval of budget

  • COVID-19 pandemic promotes online shopping trend in the capital

  • Two G-9 sub-sectors, Karachi Company de-sealed by Islamabad admin

  • Proud of my team for helping navigate our country through Covid-19 crisis: PM

  • Country records 4,072 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths in past 24 hours

  • Pakistan rejects illegal grant of IOJ&K domicile certificates to Indian Nationals

  • Punjab govt devises SOPs for cattle markets, collective sacrifice on Eid ul Adha

  • Punjab transporters raise fares by 20% after fuel hike

    • Comments are Closed