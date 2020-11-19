“Accountability for all” NAB,s policy : Chairman

Islamabad, Nov 19, 2020 : The Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review performance of Prosecution Division of NAB at NAB Headquarters. During the meeting, it was informed that Prosecution Division of NAB is working closely with Operations Division of NAB HQ in order to have legal assistance to NAB’s Operations Division and all Regional Bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations and are pleading cases of NAB vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the respected Courts as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the Chairman NAB, Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. A mechanism of handling of witnesses has been introduced and the result of this intervention is very encouraging. Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the respected Accountability Courts which is record achievement.

During the meeting, it was informed that Sukkur has announced judgment in Reference No. 08/2019 whereby the accused persons namely Tufail Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed were sentenced for 10 x years R.I and 08 years respectively. It was further informed that the respected Accountability Court, Quetta has announced judgment in Reference No. 12/2015 whereby the accused persons namely Babar Tehseen, Khalid Akram and Javed Akram were sentenced for 10 x years R.I along with the fine of Rs 51.745 million each.

It was informed that the respected Accountability Court Karachi has announced judgment in Reference 01/2018 whereby accuses Wajid Ali was sentenced for 6 x years R.I along with the fine of Rs. 30 million after he was found guilty of the charge on the basis of solid proof against him. The respected Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in Reference No. 50/2014, 51/2014, 52/2014, 53/2014, 54/2014 whereby the principal accused Nazeer Ahmed Khan was sentenced for 5 x years R.I along with fines of total liabilities in each case. It was further informed that the respected Accountability Court karachi has announced judgment in Reference No. 16/2017 whereby the accused persons namely Shahid Raza Shah, Wahid Bux, Zaman Jokhio, Lal Muhammad, M. Afzal Hussain, M. Salik Nukhrich and Abdul Aziz were sentenced for 10 x years R.I along with fine of Rs. 5 million each.

The Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption is the top priority of NAB. NAB is committed for eradication of corruption by adopting “Accountability for All” policy. He directed all officers/officials of NAB to put in their best efforts in vigorously pursuance of under trail cases of NAB with complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence in accordance with law.