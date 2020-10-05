Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Accountability court indicts Zardari in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply references

| October 5, 2020
ISLAMABAD : An accountability court on Monday indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply references.

The references were taken up by AC Judge Azam Khan.

During the hearing, the PPP leader pleaded not guilty in the cases. The court has also indicted 19 accused in Park Lane and 15 accused in Thatta water supply references.

Copies of the references were handed over to the accused.

Earlier on September 28, an Islamabad accountability court had indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused in a supplementary reference filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the mega-money laundering scam.

Accountability Judge Azam Khan handed over a copy of the charge-sheet to the PPP co-chairman, his sister and other accused named in the reference for perusal. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest these charges.

On September 23, the court had dismissed the ex-president’s applications seeking acquittal in the three supplementary references.

