Abdulaziz Kamilov attends Central Asia – USA MFA Meeting

On June 30, 2020, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov attended Central Asia – USA (C5+1) videoconference, Uzbekistan MFA reports.

The event was also attended by Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the Kyrgyz Republic – Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Republic of Tajikistan – Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan – Rashid Meredov and U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The parties discussed current issues of strengthening regional economic cooperation, countering modern challenges and threats, including the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Foreign Ministers confirmed that C5+1 format continues to demonstrate its significance and relevance as a platform for promoting peace, stability and prosperity in Central Asia.