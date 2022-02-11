8 year old boy dies in Gujrat

Gujrat. A minor boy lost his life in a bid to steal sugarcane from a moving tractor-trolley here the other day. It is reported that a boy Azad Ali, aged-8, resident of village Moin-ud-din Pur was going to his school when he saw a tractor trolley laden with sugarcanes across his village. He ran after the moving tractor trolley and tried to pull out a sugarcane but got hit by the loaded stuff. He fell down and the tractor trolley trampled him down. He was rushed to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital for first aid but could not survive.