3 Killed, 3 Injured as Car falls into ditch

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: Three persons,including two brothers were killed and three

others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near Pindi Gheb

area of Attock district, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a car was heading towards Islamabad from Bakkar

when suddenly it turned turtle near Pindi Gheb. As a result, two

brothers died on the spot.

The injured including women were shifted to nearby hospital. Police

reached the spot and started investigation.

As per initial reports, the driver of the car could not control over

the steering when he save a motorcyclist.