1,579 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths reported in Pakistan

| March 5, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 52 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,128.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 52 more lives and 1,579 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 17,117.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,527 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,551 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 587,014.

A total of 37,998 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 556,769 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,135,393 samples have been tested thus far.

