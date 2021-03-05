Setting fundamentals of industrial cooperation under CPEC imperative: Bukhari

PESHAWAR, March 5 : Minister for State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan Chairman Atif Bokhari said that a “world of opportunities” is just a step away and the only thing needed is to set the fundamentals of Industrial Cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Gwadar Pro, he made the remarks when addressing CPEC Industrial Cooperation Business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference held here.

He added, the second phase of CPEC has commenced and

BOI would continue to take lead on investment promotion, facilitation and industrial cooperation.

The Government still has an arduous task of devising effective policies, laws, and efficient infrastructure, to facilitate B2B and people to people linkages.

Bokhari pointed put that the Government had already launched conducive policies such as Electric vehicle policy, Mobile Manufacturing, Construction sector policies, Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zone, Regulations 2020, and SEZ Zone Enterprise Admin and Sale/Lease/Sub-lease of Plot Regulations 2021, to increase investment in Pakistan.

Pakistan follows a liberal investment regime, and facilitation is its foremost cornerstone for instilling confidence in investors and creating a conducive environment to attract local and foreign investment.

BOI is mandated to promote, encourage, and facilitate both local and foreign investment. In this regard, several initiatives are being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan such as ease of doing business reform, regulatory reforms, and structural reforms in the tax system and availability of energy inputs at regionally competitive prices.