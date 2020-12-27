Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

7 soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists in Balochistan

| December 27, 2020
QUETTA, DEC 27 – Terrorist fire raid  on Frontier Corps Balochistan post in Sharig , Harnai, Balochistan late last night. During intense exchange of fire, 7 brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists . Area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehended fleeing miscreants .
A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs.
Details of shaheeds :-
Naib Subedar Gulzar resident of Mianwali
Sepoy Faisal r/o Hafiz Abad
Sepoy Abdul Wakeel r/o Pishin
Sepoy Sher Zaman r/o Kohat
Sepoy Jamal r/o Dera Bugti
Abdul Rauf r/o DG Khan
Faqeer Muhammad r/o Muzafargarh
