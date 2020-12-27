7 soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists in Balochistan

DNA

QUETTA, DEC 27 – Terrorist fire raid on Frontier Corps Balochistan post in Sharig , Harnai, Balochistan late last night. During intense exchange of fire, 7 brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists . Area has been cordoned off and escape routes have been blocked to apprehended fleeing miscreants .

A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs.

Details of shaheeds :-

Naib Subedar Gulzar resident of Mianwali

Sepoy Faisal r/o Hafiz Abad

Sepoy Abdul Wakeel r/o Pishin

Sepoy Sher Zaman r/o Kohat

Sepoy Jamal r/o Dera Bugti

Abdul Rauf r/o DG Khan

Faqeer Muhammad r/o Muzafargarh