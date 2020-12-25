PDM’s revolution has frozen in cold weather, taunts Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, DEC 25 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, while taunting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said on Friday the weather is so cold that the revolution has frozen.

The federal minister took to Twitter and said PDM will hold long march, tender resignations and stage sit-in once the revolution is de-frozen.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “Happy Birthday #QuaideAzam we lost your dream of progressive and modern Pakistan in the midst of Governance chaos,Extremism and historical errors, Geography also took its revenge, we will not loose hope and keep our efforts to create a Pakistan of your dreams Inshallah.” = DNA

