Pakistan rejects denial by Indian Ministry of External Affairs

| December 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejects the denial by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to accept responsibility for targeting the observers of United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.

 

The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constitutes a grave violation of India’s obligations, under the UNSC Resolutions and the UN Charter, which includes the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers.

 

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and calls upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. The Indian side is also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions.

