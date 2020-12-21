No gas load shedding in the country, claims Petroleum division

ISLAMABAD, DEC 21 (DNA) – Spokesperson for Petroleum Division says that currently, there is no planned gas load shedding anywhere in the country for domestic, commercial or industrial sector.

However, isolated complaints of pressure drops, especially at tail ends of the lines due to severe cold wave are being reported, which are being attended by gas utilities actively.

Both gas utilities are striving to maintain the gas supply to 10 million consumers across the country. However, illegal use of gas compressors has led to low gas pressure problems in some areas, which is being curbed by the sui companies.

Moreover, the City gate loads in SNGPL system have increased 9 percent in one week as severe winter sets in; SSGC is facing similar increase in pressure drops in parts of Karachi and Quetta.

In reference to a press report on Monday, it is stated that one LNG cargo that was scheduled to arrive on 18th December was delayed at loading port and is now scheduled to arrive on Monday. This will allow the two sui companies to further enhance the supplies from tomorrow which is expected to improve the system pressure.

The Public is requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, an illegal act, which is another major reason for pressure drops. = DNA

