Paris Club, G20 lender countries sign agreement
ISLAMABAD: Through the agreement signed in the framework of the debt relief scheme by Paris Club and G20 lender countries, France, 4th creditor of Pakistan, suspends its bilateral government loan repayments worth 189,7 millions USD.
Acting Ambassador of France and Secretary Economic Affairs Division exchanging documents. Head of Economic Section of the French embassy is also seen in the picture.= DNA
« Pakistan rejects denial by Indian Ministry of External Affairs (Previous News)
Related News
Paris Club, G20 lender countries sign agreement
ISLAMABAD: Through the agreement signed in the framework of the debt relief scheme by ParisRead More
Chinese ambassador, Gen. Bajwa discuss regional security including CPEC
DNA RAWALPINDI, DEC 21 – Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on General QamarRead More
Comments are Closed