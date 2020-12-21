Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Paris Club, G20 lender countries sign agreement

| December 21, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Through the agreement signed in the framework of the debt relief scheme by Paris Club and  G20 lender countries,  France, 4th creditor of Pakistan, suspends its bilateral government loan repayments worth 189,7 millions USD.

Acting Ambassador of France and Secretary Economic Affairs Division exchanging documents. Head of Economic Section of the French embassy is also seen in the picture.= DNA

