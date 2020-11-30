Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt taking steps to give 'maximum relief' to public

November 30, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan in its endeavour to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products.  The prices of MS (Petrol), Kerosene (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil would remain the same w.e.f. 01 December 2020 for the next fifteen days. However, due to significant increase in the international price of High Speed Diesel (HSD), the price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs. 4.00 per liter for the same period.

The following new prices would be effective from 01 December 2020 onwards: –

  (Rs. / Liter)
Product Existing prices

w.e.f.

16.11.2020

 New prices

w.e.f.

01.12.2020

 Increase/

(-)Decrease
MS (Petrol) 100.69 100.69 +0.00
High Speed Diesel (HSD) 101.43 105.43 +4.00
Kerosene (SKO) 65.29 65.29 +0.00
Light Diesel Oil 62.86 62.86 +0.00
