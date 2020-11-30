Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shahera made Addl Info Secy

| November 30, 2020
Fiaz Ch

ISLAMABAD: Shahera Shahid has been appointed Additional Secretary Information Division. According to a notification, Shahera Shahid has also been assigned additional charge of DG/ PIO Press Information Department (PID).

The Establishment Division has issued the notification of the posting.

Presently, Shahera Shahid is serving as DG/PIO Press Information Department.

