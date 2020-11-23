Major terrorist network neutralised: ISPR
DNA
RAWALPINDI, NOV 23 – A major terrorist network has been neutralised as security forces conducted IBO on a hideout near village Tangi, Bajaur District.
During close encounter, terrorist commanders Zubair and Aziz Ur Rehman alias Fida have been killed. These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi.
They were involved in number of terrorist incidents against LEAs, govt officials and innocent civilians. The network was coordinating terrorist activities in various areas of Pakistan and receiving direct orders from their RAW sponsored leadership from across the border.
Related News
Major terrorist network neutralised: ISPR
DNA RAWALPINDI, NOV 23 – A major terrorist network has been neutralised as security forcesRead More
Pakistan highlights India’s unilateral actions in IIOJK during Pak-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations
DNA ISLAMABAD – The 7th Session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was virtually held today.TheRead More
Comments are Closed