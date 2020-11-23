Major terrorist network neutralised: ISPR

DNA

RAWALPINDI, NOV 23 – A major terrorist network has been neutralised as security forces conducted IBO on a hideout near village Tangi, Bajaur District.

During close encounter, terrorist commanders Zubair and Aziz Ur Rehman alias Fida have been killed. These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi.

They were involved in number of terrorist incidents against LEAs, govt officials and innocent civilians. The network was coordinating terrorist activities in various areas of Pakistan and receiving direct orders from their RAW sponsored leadership from across the border.