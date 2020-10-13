British Airways touches down in Lahore

LAHORE, OCT 13 /DNA / = British Airways’ first flight touched down in Lahore this morning. Lahore, the city of gardens, is the second city in Pakistan to be connected to London Heathrow as the airline already flies daily from Islamabad. The airline’s new service from Lahore will offer seamless transfer options from London Heathrow to Manchester, the United States and Canada.

Flights will run four times per week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, operated using a three-class Boeing 787 Dreamliner with World Traveller (long-haul economy), World Traveller Plus (long-haul premium economy) and Club World (long-haul business class) departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport.

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Alison Blackburne said;

“I’m delighted to welcome the first ever British Airways flight to Lahore. The first of many, this new direct flight will allow thousands of people who travel between our two great nations to visit friends and family, and support increased trade links. Indeed, this is a sign of confidence in Pakistan and the best of UK Pak Dosti.”

Sohail Ali, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, said:

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome our first flight to Lahore today. We are delighted to start direct flights four times a week offering seamless travel options from Lahore to London, Manchester and the US.

“Following the relaunch of services from Islamabad to Heathrow earlier this year, this new flight from Lahore reinforces our commitment to Pakistan and will help boost travel, tourism and trade between the two countries.”