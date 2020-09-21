Pakistan condemns Houthi Militia attack in Jazan Region of Saudi Arabia
DNA
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 21 – Pakistan strongly condemned the attack by Houthi militia that resulted in civilian injuries and damage to civilian property in Jazan Region of Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity. DNA
