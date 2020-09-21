Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan condemns Houthi Militia attack in Jazan Region of Saudi Arabia

| September 21, 2020
download

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 21 – Pakistan strongly condemned the attack by Houthi militia that resulted in civilian injuries and damage to civilian property in Jazan Region of Saudi Arabia.

 

Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity. DNA

==========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

Pakistan condemns Houthi Militia attack in Jazan Region of Saudi Arabia

DNA ISLAMABAD, SEPT 21 – Pakistan strongly condemned the attack by Houthi militia that resultedRead More

0

Alisher Navoi Uzbek Language Center at Peshawar University

DNA ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan took part in the opening ceremony ofRead More

  • PM lauds services of Ambassador Yao Jing

  • Government committed to empower youth: Usman Dar

  • Buzdar seeks reply from IGP over non-arrest of Motorway rape case accused

  • Zartaj Gul says PM Imran Khan’s green agenda won global applause

  • COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran

  • NA Speaker urges world to help resolve Kashmir dispute

  • OIC asks UN to call on New Delhi to halt HR violations in IIOJ&K

  • Opposition APC attempt to discredit state institutions: PM Imran

    • Comments are Closed