PNCA announces online music, art classes

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 30 – Pakistan national council of the arts is starting online music and art classes for young enthusiasts from July 1st 2020. Classes of Rubab guitar and drawing will start from today.

During this 10-week course Rubab classes will be held every Saturday and Sunday 11am-1pm. Guitar classes are scheduled at 5pm-7pm on same days. Drawing on Monday and Thursday from 5pm-7pm. Tabla and flute will also be offered shortly. PNCA planned these classes for students who are at home due to COVID19 and hot summer to utilizer their precious time for learning something new of their choice.

PNCA remained active during the pandemic and acted as a bridge between artists and art enthusiasts by arranging multiple art activities including online Calligraphy classes and artists live performance from remote areas. These efforts of PNCA were highly appreciated and people enjoyed every bit of it.

This initiative is part of PNCA’s efforts for provision of opportunities to the art learners to be active and take advantage of the lockdown as an opportunity of learning something new. For registration contact: pncoaisb@gmail.com and 03215051951.