Pakistan, ADB sign project agreements for KBRT, Education system in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic

Affairs witnessed the signing of two project agreements amounting to USD

359 million between the Government of Pakistan and the Asian Development

Bank at Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division and Ms. Xiaohong Yang,

Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a financing

agreement of USD$ 284 million for Karachi BRT Project (Red Line) between

the Government of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank.

ADB has committed to provide USD 235 million as loan while Green Climate

Fund (GCF) will provide US$ 37.2 million as loan and US$ 11.8 million as

grant for this project. Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city and the

country’s primary financial and economic hub. Under this financing

agreement, the Government of Sindh will prioritize inclusive and

sustainable growth by improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The main objectives of the project are to reduce overall traffic volume

on the roads, thereby saving vehicle operating costs; improve the

overall quality of air through reduced carbon emissions; and an

innovative waste-to-fuel scheme for bettering public health and

mitigating the effects of climate change on citizens.

Economic Affairs Division and Asian Development Bank (ADB) also signed a

loan agreement of USD$ 75 million for “Sindh Secondary Education

Improvement Project.” Under this financing agreement, school

infrastructure, institutional capacity building and reforms in the

secondary education in the Province of Sindh will be strengthened.

The project will be implemented by Education & Literacy Department,

Government of Sindh, to construct new secondary school blocks in 10

districts across southern Sindh and improve the teaching capacity of

instructors in five (5) key subjects i.e. English, Mathematics, Biology,

Chemistry and Physics).

The project is aligned with, and will support the implementation of the

Sindh Education Sector Plan (2019 – 2023). Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar,

Minister for Economic Affairs expressed his deep appreciation and

thanked the Asian Development Bank for their financial support towards

improving urban transport, traffic management and access to secondary

education in Pakistan.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to work tirelessly

towards achieving sustainable cities and communities, in line with the

Sustainable Development Goals and highlighted the importance of

promoting secondary education, especially for girls. It reflects the

federal government’s strong commitment to support all the provinces for

achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development, he added. Ms.

Xiaohong Yang, Country Director stated that ADB is one of the leading

development partners of Pakistan.

ADB is providing its support to Pakistan for policy reforms and project

financing in the key priority areas. ADB financial support will

strengthen Pakistan’s economy and reduce the risk of external economic

shocks, she added. DNA

