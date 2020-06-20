Provinces apprise on SOPs compliance, update on smart lockdown to NCOC

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

on Saturday was apprised by the provincial chief secretaries on standard

operating procedures (SOPS) compliance and smart lockdown update

implemented across the country.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning Development Reforms

and Special Initiatives Asad Umar reviewed the update of targeted smart

lockdowns implemented across the country, decisions and action points of

NCC, oxygen and cylinders import and quantity finalization vis-a-vis

disease projections and need assessment of critical medical equipment.

Speaking on the occasion,

Asad Umar suggested that the provincial governments should issue

notification to private corporations and offices to avoid taking any

punitive action against employees living in smart lockdown restricted

areas for not attending to offices. He also added that the efforts and

measures taken to contain the pandemic outbreak would show results after

15 days where the provincial governments should make strict compliance

of measures adopted.

Chief Secretary KP said around 500,000 population was restricted under

the smart lockdowns implemented where the major focus was on urban areas

including Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Nowshera and Mardan.

There was no activity or increased risk of coronavirus outbreak in other

7 districts including Kohistan and Upper Chitral.

Chief Secretary Punjab said around 8 main cities were under lockdown and

less than a million population was restricted. He added that there was

over 80 percent compliance of wearing masks in public places. Strict

enforcement drive was going and as many as 12,000 transport vehicles

were fined for violating SOPs and health guidelines.

Chief Secretary Sindh told the Forum that almost 24 districts with 5

million population was restricted under smart lockdown.

Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) said a total of 59 smart

lockdowns were imposed in the valley where SOPs compliance had improved.

He added that the district administration was providing free masks to

masses on violation of SOPs.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan informed the Forum that the Deputy

Commissioners in the provinces were authorized to lockdown the areas

reporting maximum coronavirus patients. He added that the general public

was complying with SOPs. DNA

