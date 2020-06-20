Provinces apprise on SOPs compliance, update on smart lockdown to NCOC
ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)
on Saturday was apprised by the provincial chief secretaries on standard
operating procedures (SOPS) compliance and smart lockdown update
implemented across the country.
The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning Development Reforms
and Special Initiatives Asad Umar reviewed the update of targeted smart
lockdowns implemented across the country, decisions and action points of
NCC, oxygen and cylinders import and quantity finalization vis-a-vis
disease projections and need assessment of critical medical equipment.
Speaking on the occasion,
Asad Umar suggested that the provincial governments should issue
notification to private corporations and offices to avoid taking any
punitive action against employees living in smart lockdown restricted
areas for not attending to offices. He also added that the efforts and
measures taken to contain the pandemic outbreak would show results after
15 days where the provincial governments should make strict compliance
of measures adopted.
Chief Secretary KP said around 500,000 population was restricted under
the smart lockdowns implemented where the major focus was on urban areas
including Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Nowshera and Mardan.
There was no activity or increased risk of coronavirus outbreak in other
7 districts including Kohistan and Upper Chitral.
Chief Secretary Punjab said around 8 main cities were under lockdown and
less than a million population was restricted. He added that there was
over 80 percent compliance of wearing masks in public places. Strict
enforcement drive was going and as many as 12,000 transport vehicles
were fined for violating SOPs and health guidelines.
Chief Secretary Sindh told the Forum that almost 24 districts with 5
million population was restricted under smart lockdown.
Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) said a total of 59 smart
lockdowns were imposed in the valley where SOPs compliance had improved.
He added that the district administration was providing free masks to
masses on violation of SOPs.
Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan informed the Forum that the Deputy
Commissioners in the provinces were authorized to lockdown the areas
reporting maximum coronavirus patients. He added that the general public
was complying with SOPs. DNA
==========
Related News
Technological transfer, mechanization main factors for agro economic success: Fakhar
ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): Technological transfer, mechanization, institution building and transfer of seed technology areRead More
Desert locust situation in Pakistan has found a new corridor: Fakhar Imam
ISLAMABAD, June 20 (DNA): Desert locust situation in Pakistan has found a new corridor —Read More
Comments are Closed