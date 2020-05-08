Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Six embrace martyrdom in fight with terrorists

| May 8, 2020
Security Forces conducted routine patrolling In Buleda, District Kech, 14 kms from Pakistan – Iran Border to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountanious and extremely treacherous terrain of Mekran. As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with remote controlled IED.
Resultantly , 1 officer & 5 soldiers embraced Shahadat while 1 soldier got injured.
Details of Shuhada:-
•Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, resident of Hafizabad
• Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali
•Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa Sharif
•Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock
• Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan
•Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif.

