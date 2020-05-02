PIA  flight for US on May 7

KARACHI, MAY 02 (DNA) – Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight to depart for Washington on May 7 to bring back stranded countrymen, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The national flag-carrier after approval from the US for direct flights to repatriate stranded Pakistanis, has started planning the schedule of the flights.

In this regard, it was learnt that a Boeing-777 aircraft of the PIA will depart from Islamabad to the US on May 7 to bring back 300 stranded citizens from the United States.

It may be noted that, last week, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was allowed to operate direct flights to the United States (US) to airlift its stranded citizens.

The permission was granted by the US Transport Department on Pakistan’s request to repatriate its stranded citizens in the United States of America.

According to the permission granted by the US, the PIA can operate as many as 12 flights in a month to bring back the stranded Pakistanis.

The PIA spokesperson had said that the permission was granted to Pakistan by the US after improvement in the security situation.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Ministry and Aviation Ministry for taking the issue with the US. =DNA