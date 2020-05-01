Transfer of sentenced persons: China-Pak treaty ratified

China’s then Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi officially signed the treaty during Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing in November 2018, in the presence of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang

DNA/STAFF REPORT

BEIJING, The treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons between China and Pakistan was ratified by China’s top legislative body National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The 17th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th NPC, which concluded on Wednesday, was chaired by its chairman Li Zhanshu, and attended by 123 committee members in person and 46 others via video link.

The meeting heard the report of the deliberations of a treaty on the transfer of convicted criminals between China and Pakistan and got it ratified.

Delegations from China and Pakistan started negotiations on the treaty in Islamabad in August 2014, reaching bilateral agreement on provisions and initiating the text of the treaty..

China’s then Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi officially signed the treaty during Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Beijing in November 2018, in the presence of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

The treaty laid a legal foundation for China and Pakistan to strengthen cooperation on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Each side will be able to transfer sentenced persons back to their own country with the treaty nailed down.