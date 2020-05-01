COVID 19: Uzbekistan to get over 3 billion dollars from partners

DNA

TASHKENT: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the decree “On measures to attract external assistance to support the population, budget, basic infrastructure and business entities during the coronavirus epidemic”.

International financial institutions are ready to provide Uzbekistan with long-term loans and grant totaling more than 3 billion dollars. Agreements have already been reached.

A “Roadmap”, enclosed to this resolution, stipulates that 277,5 million dollars will go to strengthening healthcare system, 700 million dollars to business and banking systems support, 1,7 billion dollars and 150 million Euro to state budget support and 300 million dollars to utilities and energy enterprises areas.

Within the healthcare system, the country is planning to upgrade sanitary-epidemiological service, supply technical equipment and training of specialists in accordance with international standards and best practices, create world standard regional sanitary and epidemiological laboratories equipped, improve specialists’ capacity, attract experts with international experience, build modern clinics for the treatment of infectious diseases, especially for children and mothers.

Uzbekistan is taking active steps to develop the construction of energy-efficient housing

Climate change and carbon footprint reduction are among the most wide-spread topics of discussion in the world. There are many ways to address these global challenges at different layers raging from individual and state. Improving buildings and houses are some of those ways.

Uzbekistan is taking measures to develop the construction of energy-efficient housing starting from rural areas.

According to the Decree of the President of Uzbekistan dated November 14, 2018, starting from January 1, 2020 housing facilities should be equipped with energy-efficient and energy-saving building materials.

This document stimulated the joint project of the Ministry of Construction of Uzbekistan, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Global Environment Fund (GEF).

Within it, in 2019 a number of business trainings for bank workers specializing on “green mortgage” were organized in 12 regions of the country. Assistance was provided in the construction of 800 one-story 3-bedroom energy-efficient and low-carbon houses in the Ferghana, Samarkand, Bukhara, Surkhandarya and Khorezm regions.

UN and OSCE in Uzbekistan Representatives Heads got acquainted with newly created conditions for ethnic minorities

UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Helena Fraser and OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan John MacGregor joined by the representative of ministries and agencies paid a visit to Altinkul village in Pakhtakor district of Jizzakh region, built within “Prosperous Villages” Program.

This village was built within a few months in the abandoned wasteland. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was personally supervising the implementation of the construction project. Less than in year, this area saw 460 new cottages, consumer services utilities and textile factory that provided 500 new jobs.