Ambassador Moin issues message on the eve of Ramazan

[PARIS (DNA) -Moin ul Haque Ambassador of Pakistan to France Paris has issued a message on the occasion of Ramzazan.

In his message he said Ramadan is a month of fasting, offering prayers and of seeking forgiveness. It is a month of showing respect to each other, having compassion for people in need and taking care of vulnerables of our society.

I am sure that you would perform your religious obligations in this month while observing all necessary precautions announced by the French authorities for COVID 19.

I may also appeal to the well to do Pakistanis to help poor and needy Pakistanis and those who have lost their livelihood due to COVID 19 lockdown.

May this blessed month brings peace, happiness and prosperity for all of you and your loved ones.

May Allah Protect us, our country and our compatriots in these difficult times.

Wishing once again all of you a blessed, safe and spiritually rewarding holy month of Ramadan.