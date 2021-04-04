12 dead, four missing after fishing boat sinks in China
BEIJING: In China, at least 12 people were killed and four others remain missing as a fishing boat capsized in its eastern Zhejiang province on Sunday.
According to state-run media, of the 20 people, four were rescued who are in stable condition.
Professional salvage vessels, helicopters and nearby fishing boats were dispatched to the scene for rescue efforts.
