Sunday, April 4, 2021
12 dead, four missing after fishing boat sinks in China

April 4, 2021

BEIJING: In China, at least 12 people were killed and four others remain missing as a fishing boat capsized in its eastern Zhejiang province on Sunday.

According to state-run media, of the 20 people, four were rescued who are in stable condition.

Professional salvage vessels, helicopters and nearby fishing boats were dispatched to the scene for rescue efforts.

