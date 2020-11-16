Zardari granted exemption from appearance in Thatta water supply case

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 (DNA) – An accountability court in Islamabad approved on Monday former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea for exemption from appearance in the Thatta water supply case.

Farooq H Naek, who is representing Zardari in the case, said that some members of their legal have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The NAB prosecutor said that other suspects couldn’t be presented in court because of the TLP protest against France. The court proceedings were adjourned because of it too.

In the Thatta water supply case, NAB has nominated 13 people, including former government officials. They are accused of misusing their authority to illegally award contracts to private contractors and receiving kickbacks via fake accounts.

On September 28, Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur were indicted in the supplementary mega money laundering case. Both have denied the charges against them in the Islamabad accountability court.

The money laundering case, which is a part of the fake account case, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds. = DNA

