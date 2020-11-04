Zahida again appointed info secy
ISLAMABAD: Senior officer of the Information Group Zahida Parveen has been appointed Federal Secretary Information relieving Akbar Hussain Durrani.
Zahida is a senior bureaucrat and has already served as Federal Information Secretary.
She is known as an upright and honest officer who strongly believes in merit.
