Zaheer A Janjua wishes Canadians on Canada Day

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Mr. Zaheer A. Janjua has wished a happy and joyous Canada Day to the people of Canada.

In a message shared on social media, the High Commissioner said both Pakistan and Canada are marking 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between them.

He said the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Canada was based on mutual trust, cooperation and commonality of interests.