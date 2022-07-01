Zaheer A Janjua wishes Canadians on Canada Day
Zaheer A Janjua wishes Canadians on Canada Day
Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Mr. Zaheer A. Janjua has wished a happy and joyous Canada Day to the people of Canada.
In a message shared on social media, the High Commissioner said both Pakistan and Canada are marking 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between them.
He said the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Canada was based on mutual trust, cooperation and commonality of interests.
« PTI to move SC against CM Punjab’s recount verdict: Imran (Previous News)
Related News
Zaheer A Janjua wishes Canadians on Canada Day
Zaheer A Janjua wishes Canadians on Canada Day Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Mr. ZaheerRead More
Pakistan values China’s role in resolving global and regional affairs: COAS
RAWALPINDI, JUN 29 /DNA/ – Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of Central CommitteeRead More
Comments are Closed