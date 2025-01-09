World’s most and least powerful passports revealed for 2025

AMERICAN, JAN 9 (DNA): The Henley Passport Index for 2025 has disclosed global passport rankings of every country differing from the data of the previous year.

Henley ranks all the world’s 199 passports according to the number of destinations they can access visa-free. It is based on exclusive Timatic data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In 2025, Singapore and Japan break away from the group of six countries that shared top spot last year to secure gold and silver, respectively,

Several EU member states including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, drop two places in the ranking to third position. They are joined by Finland and South Korea. Both the countries lost a place over the past 12 months and with no prior visa required, they now have access to 192 destinations.

The fourth place is shared by a seven-nation EU cohort, all with visa-free access to 191 destinations — Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

Meanwhile, five countries — Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK — come in fifth with 190 visa-free destinations.

Afghanistan, on the other hand of the mobility spectrum, unsurprisingly, remains firmly entrenched at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index, having lost visa-free access to a further two destinations over the past year.

With Singaporeans able to travel to 169 more destinations visa-free than Afghan passport holders, it creates the largest mobility gap in the index’s 19-year history.

Additionally, European countries dominate the rest of the index’s Top 10, except for Australia (sixth place with 189 destinations), Canada (seventh place with 188 destinations), the US (ninth place with 186 destinations), and the UAE, the first and only Arab state to ever make it into the upper echelons of the rankings.

It is important to note that the UAE is one of the biggest climbers on the index over the past decade, having secured access to an additional 72 destinations since 2015.

This enables it to climb 32 places to 10th spot with visa-free access to 185 destinations worldwide.

Biggest fallers

Moreover, only 22 of the world’s 199 passports have fallen down the Henley Passport Index ranking over the past decade.

In a surprise, the US is the second-biggest faller between 2015 and 2025 after Venezuela, plummeting seven places from second to its current ninth position.

Losing six places from 48th to 54th position, Vanuatu is the third-biggest faller, followed by the British passport, which was top of the index in 2015 but now sits at the fifth place.

Moreover, completing the Top 5 losers list is Canada, which dropped three ranks over the past decade from fourth to its current seventh place.

Schengen Visa rejection rate

On the other hand, Henley also disclosed the Schengen Visa discrimination. It was found that while globally only one in six applications is rejected, one in two African applicants is rejected.

Among the top 10 countries facing the highest Schengen visa rejection rates, six are in Africa. Comoros leads with a 61.3% rejection rate, followed by Guinea-Bissau at 51%, Ghana at 47.5%, Mali at 46.1%, Sudan at 42.3%, and Senegal at 41.2%.

Furthermore, three Asian countries and a European country complete the list: Pakistan with 49.6%, Syria with 46%, and Bangladesh with 43.3%. Greece, despite being a European Union member and part of Europe’s Schengen area, holds the second-highest rejection rate at 56.4%, according to Henley.