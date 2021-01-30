World Economic Forum lauds NAB’s performance

ISLAMABAD, JAN 30 (DNA) – Justice ® Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that the World Economic Forum has appreciated NAB’s performance in eradication of corruption and corrupt practices which is a pride for Pakistan.

Chairman NAB’s anti-corruption drive has resulted in an excellent impact much needed since its inception. He said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC. Pakistan is the only country in the world to that China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Coordination CPEC projects.

The World Economic Forum Report, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan has lauded NAB’s efforts to aware people about the ill effects of corruption for corruption free Pakistan. According to a survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB. NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

This was a reorganization of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries. NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan; NAB has chalked out a national anti corruption strategy and recovered Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly since its inception with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent.

NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB during three years from January 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 has recovered around Rs. 487 billion directly and indirectly and which is a record achievement.

Chairman said that hard work, commitment, dedication, professionalism and experience always prove helpful in conduct of inquiries and investigations. NAB strongly believes in enhancing the capacity of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines as per law. NAB’s forensic Science laboratory should be reviewed so that the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations should be improved accordingly.

Chairman NAB directed to utilize all available resources for concluding all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within an already prescribed timeframe on merit in a transparent manner.

Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of the chairman by ensuring persistent vigilance so that performance of regional bureaus will be further improved as per law.

Chairman NAB directed all bureaus to ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way. More than 1230 references are under trial in different respected Accountability Courts of the country. NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion rupees from corrupt elements directly and indirectly.

NAB has decided to file early hearings of all under trial cases as per clause 16 (a) of NAB ordinance so that corrupt elements should be brought to justice. He said that NAB is a people friendly organization which always believes in respecting all the people visiting NAB and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.=DNA

===========