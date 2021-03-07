Work on manufacturing of new portrait of Quaid-i-Azam underway

ISLAMABAD, MAR 7 – Work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the manufacturing of a new portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is underway. The portrait will be inaugurated on March 23. The portrait has been designed by renowned designer Jamal Shah.

According to detail, portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which was displayed at Express Way was damaged by the heavy rains in the August of last year. The administration of CDA then decided to replace the portrait. Chairman CDA has given the approval of new design which is prepared by a renowned designer, Jamal Shah. The project will be completed within the time period of three months.

This new portrait will be capable of competing with the harsh weather. Length and width of the new portrait will be 50 feet and 60 feet respectively. New features have been added for writing Unity, Faith, and Discipline. Work on the construction of three walls for these wordings is also underway. A protective wall has been constructed across the portrait to ensure its safety. A ceremony will held on March 23 to unveil the portrait.